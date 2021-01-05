Romantic Organ Music

Musique classique

1963

1.

1. Mein Jesu (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
2.

8. Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
3.

4. Herzlich tut mich erfreunen (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
4.

10. Herzlich tut mich verlangen (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
5.

1. Andantino (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
6.

2. Lent - Allegretto man non troppo (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
7.

3. Andantino (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
8.

Franck: Chorale No.2 in B Minor (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
9.

Franck: Pièce héroïque (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
10.

Reger: Toccata (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
11.

Reger: Fugue (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
12.

Reger: Fantasia on the chorale "Straf' mich nicht in deinem Zorn", Op.40 No. 2 (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
13.

1. Grave - Larghetto - Allegro con fuoco - Grave (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
14.

2. Adagio - Lento (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
15.

3. (Fugue) Allegro (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
16.

1. Moderato (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
17.

2. Adagio (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
18.

3. Fuga (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30
19.

Liszt: Fantasia and Fugue on the Theme B.A.C.H., S.529 (Extrait)

Simon Preston

0:30

19 chansons

2 h 19 min

