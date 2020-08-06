Romantic Saxophone - The Most Beautiful Love Songs - Music for Relaxation and Ballroom Dancing

Romantic Saxophone - The Most Beautiful Love Songs - Music for Relaxation and Ballroom Dancing

Pop

2014

1.

Historia De Un Amor (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
2.

Quizas Quizas Quizas (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
3.

Greensleeves (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
4.

Moonlight Serenade (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
5.

Exodus (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
6.

Key West Romantic (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
7.

Tender Love (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
8.

A Time for Us (Love Theme from Romeo and Juliet) (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
9.

Sunset Beach (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
10.

Love Is Blue (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
11.

Diana Souvenirs (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
12.

I Just Called to Say I Love You (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
13.

Melodia Per Te (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
14.

La Mer (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
15.

Your Song (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
16.

My Way (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
17.

La Riviera (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
18.

Sabor a Mi (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
19.

Memory (Cats Song) (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
20.

Louisiana Blues (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 05 min

© Digimusikka