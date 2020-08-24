Roots And Branches - The Songs Of Little Walter

Roots And Branches - The Songs Of Little Walter

Blues

2019

1.

Nobody But You (Extrait)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues

0:30
2.

Mellow Down Easy (Extrait)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues

0:30
3.

Roller Coaster (Extrait)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues

0:30
4.

Blue And Lonesome (Extrait)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues

0:30
5.

Hate To See You Go (Extrait)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues

0:30
6.

My Babe (Extrait)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues

0:30
7.

Juke (Extrait)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues

0:30
8.

Last Night (Extrait)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues

0:30
9.

Just Your Fool/Key To The Highway (Extrait)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues

0:30
10.

Boom Boom Out Go The Lights (Extrait)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues

0:30
11.

It's Too Late Brother (Extrait)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues

0:30
12.

One More Chance With You (Extrait)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues

0:30
13.

You're So Fine (Extrait)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues

0:30
14.

Blues With A Feeling (Extrait)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues

0:30
15.

Remembering Little Walter By Marion Diaz (Little Walter's Daughter) (Extrait)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues

0:30

15 chansons

58 min

© Alligator Records

Albums

