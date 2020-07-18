Roy Clark Sings & Plays Gospel Greats

Roy Clark Sings & Plays Gospel Greats

Country

2000

1.

Gloryland Way (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
2.

In the Sweet by 'n' By (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
3.

When We All Get to Heaven (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
4.

Ol Time Religion (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
5.

I've Got Peace Like a River (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
6.

Send the Light (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
7.

I Am Bound for the Promised Land (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
8.

There's Power in the Blood (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
9.

When the Roll Is Called up Yonder (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
10.

At the Cross (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
11.

Bringing in the Sheaves (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
12.

The Church in the Wildwood (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
13.

Unclouded Day (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
14.

Just over in Gloryland (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
15.

Are You Washed in the Blood (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
16.

Shall We Gather at the River (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30
17.

'Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus (Extrait)

Roy Clark

0:30

17 chansons

38 min

© Wonder Workshop