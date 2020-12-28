Royal Delight - 17th Century Ballads & Dances

Musique classique

2005

Disque 1

1.

The king's delight (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
2.

All in a Garden Green (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
3.

Gathering peascods (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
4.

Blew-cap for me (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
5.

Fortune my foe [lute solo] (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
6.

Browning (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
7.

Jog on (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
8.

Courante - Packington's Pound (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
9.

Daphne (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
10.

Huntsuppe [lute solo] (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
11.

The lovely northerne lasse (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
12.

Tantz (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
13.

O Nachbar Roland (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
14.

Dulcina (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
15.

As att noone Dulcina rested (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
16.

Grimstock [cittern solo] (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
17.

Robin is to the greenwood gone (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
18.

Ricercar - Bonny sweet robin (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
19.

A light hearts A jewell (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
20.

Child Grove (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
21.

Easter Thursday (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
22.

The Beggar Boy (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
23.

Mr. Issac's Maggot (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
24.

The little barley-corne (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30

Disque 2

1.

The happy meeting (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
2.

Boatman (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
3.

Trip and go (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
4.

Barbara Allen's cruelty (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
5.

Preludium (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
6.

Browning my dear (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
7.

Hollis berrie (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
8.

Newcastle (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
9.

Newmarket (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
10.

Now, o now, I needs must part (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
11.

Coockow as I me walked (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
12.

Sing care away (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
13.

Souches marche (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
14.

Emperor of the moon (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
15.

Tickle my toe (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
16.

I smell a rat (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
17.

Wilson's wilde (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
18.

Walsingham (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
19.

Begone, sweit night (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
20.

Strawberries and cream (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
21.

The Queen's delight (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
22.

Half hanniken (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
23.

Nottingham ale (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30

47 chansons

2 h 24 min

© harmonia mundi