Royal Delight - 17th Century Ballads & Dances
Musique classique
2005
Disque 1
1.
The king's delight (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
2.
All in a Garden Green (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
3.
Gathering peascods (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
4.
Blew-cap for me (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
5.
Fortune my foe [lute solo] (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
6.
Browning (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
7.
Jog on (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
8.
Courante - Packington's Pound (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
9.
Daphne (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
10.
Huntsuppe [lute solo] (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
11.
The lovely northerne lasse (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
12.
Tantz (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
13.
O Nachbar Roland (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
14.
Dulcina (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
15.
As att noone Dulcina rested (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
16.
Grimstock [cittern solo] (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
17.
Robin is to the greenwood gone (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
18.
Ricercar - Bonny sweet robin (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
19.
A light hearts A jewell (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
20.
Child Grove (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
21.
Easter Thursday (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
22.
The Beggar Boy (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
23.
Mr. Issac's Maggot (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
24.
The little barley-corne (from "The King's Delight - 17th century ballads for voice & violin band") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
Disque 2
1.
The happy meeting (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
2.
Boatman (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
3.
Trip and go (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
4.
Barbara Allen's cruelty (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
5.
Preludium (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
6.
Browning my dear (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
7.
Hollis berrie (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
8.
Newcastle (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
9.
Newmarket (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
10.
Now, o now, I needs must part (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
11.
Coockow as I me walked (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
12.
Sing care away (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
13.
Souches marche (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
14.
Emperor of the moon (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
15.
Tickle my toe (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
16.
I smell a rat (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
17.
Wilson's wilde (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
18.
Walsingham (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
19.
Begone, sweit night (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
20.
Strawberries and cream (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
21.
The Queen's delight (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
22.
Half hanniken (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30
23.
Nottingham ale (from "The Queen's Delight - 17th Century English Ballads & Dances") (Extrait)
The King's Noyse
0:30