Rudolph's Christmas

Rudolph's Christmas

Musique pour enfants

2012

1.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Singalong) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
2.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
3.

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
4.

Celebration (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
5.

Cupid Shuffle (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
6.

Christmas Circus (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
7.

All I Want for Christmas Is You (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
8.

Cha Cha Slide (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
9.

Just Dance (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
10.

We Are Family (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
11.

Freeze Dance (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
12.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Singalong) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
13.

I Gotta Feeling (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
14.

Who Let the Dogs Out (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
15.

Jingle Bell Rock (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
16.

Chicken Dance (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
17.

The Twist (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
18.

Cotton Eyed Joe (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
19.

Macarena (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
20.

The Hat Dance (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
21.

I Like to Move It (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
22.

Shout (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
23.

Hokey Pokey (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
24.

Yummy Yummy Yummy (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
25.

Limbo Rock (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
26.

The Hampster Dance (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
27.

Merry Christmas (War Is Over) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
28.

Electric Slide (Fast Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
29.

The Time (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
30.

Wonderful Christmas Time (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 41 min

© Rudolph's Christmas