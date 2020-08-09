Rudolph's Christmas
Musique pour enfants
2012
1.
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Singalong) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
2.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
3.
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
4.
Celebration (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
5.
Cupid Shuffle (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
6.
Christmas Circus (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
7.
All I Want for Christmas Is You (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
8.
Cha Cha Slide (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
9.
Just Dance (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
10.
We Are Family (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
11.
Freeze Dance (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
12.
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Singalong) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
13.
I Gotta Feeling (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
14.
Who Let the Dogs Out (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
15.
Jingle Bell Rock (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
16.
Chicken Dance (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
17.
The Twist (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
18.
Cotton Eyed Joe (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
19.
Macarena (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
20.
The Hat Dance (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
21.
I Like to Move It (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
22.
Shout (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
23.
Hokey Pokey (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
24.
Yummy Yummy Yummy (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
25.
Limbo Rock (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
26.
The Hampster Dance (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
27.
Merry Christmas (War Is Over) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
28.
Electric Slide (Fast Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
29.
The Time (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
30.
Wonderful Christmas Time (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30