Sacred Arias
Musique classique
2008
1.
Abide With Me (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
2.
Pie Jesu (from "Requiem") (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
3.
The Lord is My Shepherd (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
4.
Down In The River To Pray (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
5.
May The Good Lord Bless And Keep You (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
6.
Hallelujah (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
7.
Franck: Panis Angelicus, Op. 12 (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
8.
In Paradisum (from "Requiem", Op.48) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
9.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
10.
Ave Maria (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
11.
Misa Criolla: Kyrie (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
12.
Barber: Agnus Dei, Op. 11 (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30