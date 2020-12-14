Saga All Stars: I Walk the Line / 1956-1957

Country

2008

1.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Hey, Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Train of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Next in Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

I Heard That Lonesome Whistle Blow (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

If the Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

16 chansons

39 min

© Saga