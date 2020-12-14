Saga All Stars: I Walk the Line / 1956-1957
Country
2008
1.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Hey, Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Train of Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
There You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Next in Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Home of the Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
I Heard That Lonesome Whistle Blow (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Country Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
If the Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30