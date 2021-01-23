Santa Is Coming
Pop
2015
1.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Break Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Don't be cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
(On the Bayou) Jambalaya (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
It all Depends (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
When the Saints go Marching In (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
As Long as I live (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Hello Josephine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Put me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Let's talk about us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Fools like Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Home (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Hello, Hello Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
Money (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30