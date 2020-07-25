Sarabande: Celtic Wedding Music
Folk
2020
1.
Queen Among the Heather (Live) (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
2.
Mingalay Boat Song (Live) (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
3.
The Water Is Wide (Live) (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
4.
Mairi's Wedding (Live) (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
5.
Wild Mountain Thyme (Live) (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
6.
Morning Star (Live) [feat. Sarah Underhill] (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
7.
Star of the County Down (Live) (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
8.
She Moved Through the Fair (Live) (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
9.
I'll Tell Me Ma (Live) (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
10.
Far Away in Australia (Live) (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
11.
Flower of Sweet Strabane (Live) (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
12.
Lark in the Morning (Live) (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
13.
Bonny Labouring Boy (Live) (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
14.
Blackberry Blossom (Live) [feat. Steve Kent] (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
15.
When I Was a Fair Maid (Live) (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
16.
Green Rocky Road (Live) [feat. Dan Einbender] (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
17.
Wedding Dress (Live) [feat. Tim Kapeluck] (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
18.
Pride of Glencoe (Live) [feat. Steve Kent] (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
19.
P Stands for Paddy (Live) (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30
20.
Roseville Fair (Live) [feat. Dan Einbender] (Extrait)
Sarah Underhill
0:30