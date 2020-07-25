Sarabande: Celtic Wedding Music

Folk

2020

1.

Queen Among the Heather (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
2.

Mingalay Boat Song (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
3.

The Water Is Wide (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
4.

Mairi's Wedding (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
5.

Wild Mountain Thyme (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
6.

Morning Star (Live) [feat. Sarah Underhill] (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
7.

Star of the County Down (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
8.

She Moved Through the Fair (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
9.

I'll Tell Me Ma (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
10.

Far Away in Australia (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
11.

Flower of Sweet Strabane (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
12.

Lark in the Morning (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
13.

Bonny Labouring Boy (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
14.

Blackberry Blossom (Live) [feat. Steve Kent] (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
15.

When I Was a Fair Maid (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
16.

Green Rocky Road (Live) [feat. Dan Einbender] (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
17.

Wedding Dress (Live) [feat. Tim Kapeluck] (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
18.

Pride of Glencoe (Live) [feat. Steve Kent] (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
19.

P Stands for Paddy (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
20.

Roseville Fair (Live) [feat. Dan Einbender] (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 01 min

© Sarah Underhill