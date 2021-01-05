Satin Doll
Jazz
2006
1.
Satin Doll (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
2.
On The Sunny Side Of The Street (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
3.
Ain't Misbehavin' (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
4.
Mack The Knife (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
5.
Body And Soul (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
6.
Pennies From Heaven (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
7.
The Girl From Ipanema (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
8.
My Funny Valentine (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
9.
Blue Moon (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
10.
The Lady Is A Tramp (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
11.
Exactly Like You (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
12.
Ebb Tide (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
13.
You Took Advantage Of Me (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
14.
Lover Man (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30
15.
I Didn't Know What Time (Extrait)
Stéphane Grappelli
0:30