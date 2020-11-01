Saxophone & Plage - Ballades de jazz, Ton doucereux, Soirée calme

Saxophone & Plage - Ballades de jazz, Ton doucereux, Soirée calme

Jazz

2017

1.

Saxophone & Plage (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
2.

Détente absolue (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
3.

Chillout lounge (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
4.

Solo trompette (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
5.

Amoureux du soleil (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
6.

Vie de surfeur (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
7.

J'adore bikini (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
8.

Caresser de rayons du soleil (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
9.

La bande son de Miami (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
10.

Instrumentale smooth smooth musique (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
11.

Bienvenue dans ma vie (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
12.

Tranquillité et paix (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
13.

Sable jaune et chaude (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
14.

Jeu d'amour (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
15.

Fêtes de famille (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
16.

Bien-être (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
17.

Un collier en coquillages (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
18.

Cocktails (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
19.

Promenade (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
20.

Des moments inoubliables (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
21.

Restaurant sous palmiers (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
22.

Le piano bar (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
23.

Ciel bleu clair (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
24.

Romantique cafe (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
25.

Smooth relax (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 24 min

© Jazz NY Project