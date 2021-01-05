Schnittke: Concerti Grossi Nos.1 & 5; Quasi una Sonata

Musique classique

2002

1.

1. Preludio: Andante (Extrait)

Gidon Kremer

0:30
2.

2. Toccata: Allegro (Extrait)

Gidon Kremer

0:30
3.

3. Recitativo: Lento (Extrait)

Gidon Kremer

0:30
4.

4. Cadenza (without tempo marking) (Extrait)

Gidon Kremer

0:30
5.

5. Rondo: Agitato (Extrait)

Gidon Kremer

0:30
6.

6. Postludio: Andante - Allegro - Andante (Extrait)

Gidon Kremer

0:30
7.

1. Allegretto (Extrait)

Gidon Kremer

0:30
8.

2. Without tempo indication (Extrait)

Gidon Kremer

0:30
9.

3. Allegro vivace (Extrait)

Gidon Kremer

0:30
10.

4. Lento (Extrait)

Gidon Kremer

0:30
11.

Schnittke: Quasi una sonata (1987) For Violin And Chamber Orchestra (Extrait)

Gidon Kremer

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 18 min

© Deutsche Grammophon (DG)