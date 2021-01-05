Schoenberg: Verklärte Nacht - Stravinsky: Apollon musagète

Schoenberg: Verklärte Nacht - Stravinsky: Apollon musagète

Musique classique

1996

1.

1. Grave (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30
2.

2. Molto rallentando (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30
3.

3. Pesante - Grave (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30
4.

4. Adagio (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30
5.

5. Adagio (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30
6.

1. Prelude (String Sextet) (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30
7.

1. Birth of Apollo (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30
8.

2. Variation of Apollo (Apollo and the Muses) (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30
9.

3. Pas d'action (Apollo and the 3 Muses) (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30
10.

4. Variation of Calliope (The Alexandrine) (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30
11.

5. Variation of Polyhymnia (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30
12.

6. Variation of Terpsichore (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30
13.

7. Variation of Apollo (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30
14.

8. Pas de deux (Apollo and Terpsichore) (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30
15.

9. Coda (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30
16.

10. Apotheosis (Extrait)

Seiji Ozawa

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 04 min

© Decca Music Group Ltd.