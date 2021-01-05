Schoenberg: Verklärte Nacht - Stravinsky: Apollon musagète
Musique classique
1996
1.
1. Grave (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30
2.
2. Molto rallentando (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30
3.
3. Pesante - Grave (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30
4.
4. Adagio (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30
5.
5. Adagio (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30
6.
1. Prelude (String Sextet) (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30
7.
1. Birth of Apollo (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30
8.
2. Variation of Apollo (Apollo and the Muses) (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30
9.
3. Pas d'action (Apollo and the 3 Muses) (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30
10.
4. Variation of Calliope (The Alexandrine) (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30
11.
5. Variation of Polyhymnia (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30
12.
6. Variation of Terpsichore (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30
13.
7. Variation of Apollo (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30
14.
8. Pas de deux (Apollo and Terpsichore) (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30
15.
9. Coda (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30
16.
10. Apotheosis (Extrait)
Seiji Ozawa
0:30