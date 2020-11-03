Schöne Dinge Einfach

Pop

2008

1.

Nichts geht weg, überhaupt nichts (Extrait)

Born

0:30
2.

Der Affe in mir (Extrait)

Born

0:30
3.

Mädchen ohne Gefühl (Extrait)

Born

0:30
4.

Utopia (Extrait)

Born

0:30
5.

Vergessen (Extrait)

Born

0:30
6.

1:0 für Thomas Bernhard (Extrait)

Born

0:30
7.

Liebe möglich (Extrait)

Born

0:30
8.

Japaner (Extrait)

Born

0:30
9.

Zeit der Idioten (Extrait)

Born

0:30
10.

Plaything (La mala educación) (Extrait)

Born

0:30
11.

I should be happy (Extrait)

Born

0:30
12.

The knife in my back (Extrait)

Born

0:30
13.

All we´ve never had (Extrait)

Born

0:30
14.

Nothing to do (Extrait)

Born

0:30
15.

On my way (Extrait)

Born

0:30
16.

Thrown at you (Extrait)

Born

0:30
17.

Stop talking now (Extrait)

Born

0:30
18.

There is a God (Extrait)

Born

0:30
19.

The other side (Extrait)

Born

0:30
20.

The beauty of a broken heart (Extrait)

Born

0:30
21.

Sing about me (Extrait)

Born

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 08 min

© Born

