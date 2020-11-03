Schöne Dinge Einfach
Pop
2008
1.
Nichts geht weg, überhaupt nichts (Extrait)
Born
0:30
2.
Der Affe in mir (Extrait)
Born
0:30
3.
Mädchen ohne Gefühl (Extrait)
Born
0:30
4.
Utopia (Extrait)
Born
0:30
5.
Vergessen (Extrait)
Born
0:30
6.
1:0 für Thomas Bernhard (Extrait)
Born
0:30
7.
Liebe möglich (Extrait)
Born
0:30
8.
Japaner (Extrait)
Born
0:30
9.
Zeit der Idioten (Extrait)
Born
0:30
10.
Plaything (La mala educación) (Extrait)
Born
0:30
11.
I should be happy (Extrait)
Born
0:30
12.
The knife in my back (Extrait)
Born
0:30
13.
All we´ve never had (Extrait)
Born
0:30
14.
Nothing to do (Extrait)
Born
0:30
15.
On my way (Extrait)
Born
0:30
16.
Thrown at you (Extrait)
Born
0:30
17.
Stop talking now (Extrait)
Born
0:30
18.
There is a God (Extrait)
Born
0:30
19.
The other side (Extrait)
Born
0:30
20.
The beauty of a broken heart (Extrait)
Born
0:30
21.
Sing about me (Extrait)
Born
0:30