Schubert : Sonates Nos. 4 and 18 / Lachenmann : 5 Variations sur un thème de Schubert, Guero
Musique classique
2007
1.
5 Variations on a Theme of Franz Schubert (Extrait)
Herbert Schuch
0:30
2.
I. Molto moderato e cantabile (Extrait)
Herbert Schuch
0:30
3.
II. Andante (Extrait)
Herbert Schuch
0:30
4.
III. Menuetto. Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Herbert Schuch
0:30
5.
IV. Allegretto (Extrait)
Herbert Schuch
0:30
6.
I. Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)
Herbert Schuch
0:30
7.
II. Allegretto quasi andantino (Extrait)
Herbert Schuch
0:30
8.
III. Allegro vivace (Extrait)
Herbert Schuch
0:30
9.
Guero (Extrait)
Herbert Schuch
0:30