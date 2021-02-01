Schubert : The Symphony No.9 - Elatus

Musique classique

1991

1.

Symphony No.9 in C major D944, 'Great' : I Andante - Allegro non troppo (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
2.

Schubert : Symphony No.9 in C major D944, 'Great' : II Andante con moto (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
3.

Schubert : Symphony No.9 in C major D944, 'Great' : III Scherzo - Allegro vivace (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
4.

Schubert : Symphony No.9 in C major D944, 'Great' : IV Allegro vivace (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30
5.

Mendelssohn: Die Schöne Melusine, op.32 (Extrait)

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

0:30

5 chansons

1 h 11 min

© Warner Classics International