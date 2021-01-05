Schubert: Winterreise

Schubert: Winterreise

Musique classique

2004

1.

1. Gute Nacht (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
2.

2. Die Wetterfahne (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
3.

3. Gefrorne Tränen (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
4.

4. Erstarrung (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
5.

5. Der Lindenbaum (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
6.

6. Wasserflut (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
7.

7. Auf dem Flusse (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
8.

8. Rückblick (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
9.

9. Irrlicht (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
10.

10. Rast (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
11.

11. Frühlingstraum (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
12.

12. Einsamkeit (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
13.

13. Die Post (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
14.

14. Der greise Kopf (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
15.

15. Die Krähe (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
16.

16. Letzte Hoffnung (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
17.

17. Im Dorfe (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
18.

18. Der stürmische Morgen (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
19.

19. Täuschung (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
20.

20. Der Wegweiser (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
21.

21. Das Wirtshaus (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
22.

22. Mut (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
23.

23. Die Nebensonnen (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30
24.

24. Der Leiermann (Extrait)

Matthias Goerne

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 15 min

© Decca Music Group Ltd.