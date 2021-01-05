Schumann: Piano Quartet; Piano Quintet
Musique classique
1976
1.
1. Sostenuto assai - Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
2.
2. Scherzo (Molto vivace) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
3.
3. Andante cantabile (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
4.
4. Finale (Vivace) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
5.
1. Allegro brillante (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
6.
2. In modo d'una marcia (Un poco largamente) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
7.
3. Scherzo (Molto vivace) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
8.
4. Allegro, ma non troppo (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30