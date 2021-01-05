Schumann: Piano Quartet; Piano Quintet

Schumann: Piano Quartet; Piano Quintet

Musique classique

1976

1.

1. Sostenuto assai - Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
2.

2. Scherzo (Molto vivace) (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
3.

3. Andante cantabile (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
4.

4. Finale (Vivace) (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
5.

1. Allegro brillante (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
6.

2. In modo d'una marcia (Un poco largamente) (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
7.

3. Scherzo (Molto vivace) (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
8.

4. Allegro, ma non troppo (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30

8 chansons

57 min

© Decca Music Group Ltd.