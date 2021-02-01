Score: 20th Anniversary World Tour Live with the Octavarium Orchestra [w/Interactive Booklet]
Métal
2006
1.
The Root of All Evil (with the Octavarium Orchestra) [Live at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY, 4/1/2006] (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
2.
I Walk Beside You (with the Octavarium Orchestra) [Live at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY, 4/1/2006] (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
3.
Another Won (with the Octavarium Orchestra) [Live at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY, 4/1/2006] (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
4.
Afterlife (with the Octavarium Orchestra) [Live at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY, 4/1/2006] (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
5.
Under a Glass Moon (with the Octavarium Orchestra) [Live at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY, 4/1/2006] (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
6.
Innocence Faded (with the Octavarium Orchestra) [Live at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY, 4/1/2006] (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
7.
Raise the Knife (with the Octavarium Orchestra) [Live at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY, 4/1/2006] (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
8.
Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On (with the Octavarium Orchestra) [Live at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY, 4/1/2006] (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
9.
Six Degrees of Inner Turbulence (with the Octavarium Orchestra) [Live at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY, 4/1/2006] (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
10.
Vacant (with the Octavarium Orchestra) [Live at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY, 4/1/2006] (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
11.
The Answer Lies Within (with the Octavarium Orchestra) [Live at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY, 4/1/2006] (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
12.
Sacrificed Sons (with the Octavarium Orchestra) [Live at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY, 4/1/2006] (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
13.
Octavarium (with the Octavarium Orchestra) [Live at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY, 4/1/2006] (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
14.
Metropolis - Part I: "The Miracle and the Sleeper" (with the Octavarium Orchestra) [Live at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY, 4/1/2006] (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30