Scriabin: Piano Music, Vol. 2
Musique classique
2016
1.
Allegro de concert, Op. 18 (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30
2.
Feuillet d'album in F-Sharp Major, Op. Posth. (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30
3.
Feuillet d'album de Monighetti in A-Flat Major, Op. Posth. (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30
4.
No. 1, Feuillet d'album (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30
5.
No. 2, Ironies (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30
6.
Allegro appassionato, Op. 4 (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30
7.
No. 1 in F-Sharp Minor (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30
8.
No. 1, Fragilité (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30
9.
No. 2 in A Major (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30
10.
No. 3, Nuances (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30
11.
No. 1 in B Major (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30
12.
No. 4, Danse languide (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30
13.
No. 2 in F-Sharp Minor (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30
14.
Waltz in G-Sharp Minor, Op. Posth (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30
15.
Fantaisie in B Minor, Op. 28 (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30
16.
Fugue in E Minor (Extrait)
Soyeon Kate Lee
0:30