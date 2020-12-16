Scriabin: Piano Music, Vol. 2

Scriabin: Piano Music, Vol. 2

Musique classique

2016

1.

Allegro de concert, Op. 18 (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30
2.

Feuillet d'album in F-Sharp Major, Op. Posth. (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30
3.

Feuillet d'album de Monighetti in A-Flat Major, Op. Posth. (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30
4.

No. 1, Feuillet d'album (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30
5.

No. 2, Ironies (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30
6.

Allegro appassionato, Op. 4 (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30
7.

No. 1 in F-Sharp Minor (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30
8.

No. 1, Fragilité (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30
9.

No. 2 in A Major (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30
10.

No. 3, Nuances (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30
11.

No. 1 in B Major (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30
12.

No. 4, Danse languide (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30
13.

No. 2 in F-Sharp Minor (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30
14.

Waltz in G-Sharp Minor, Op. Posth (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30
15.

Fantaisie in B Minor, Op. 28 (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30
16.

Fugue in E Minor (Extrait)

Soyeon Kate Lee

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 01 min

© Naxos