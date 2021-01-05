Scriabin: Préludes

Scriabin: Préludes

Musique classique

2003

1.

Prélude in B Major, Op. 2 No. 2 (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
2.

I. Vivace (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
3.

II. Allegretto (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
4.

III. Vivo (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
5.

IV. Lento (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
6.

V. Andante cantabile (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
7.

VI. Allegro (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
8.

VII. Allegro assai (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
9.

VIII. Allegro agitato (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
10.

IX. Andantino (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
11.

X. Andante (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
12.

XI. Allegro assai (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
13.

XII. Andante (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
14.

XIII. Lento (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
15.

XIV. Presto (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
16.

XV. Lento (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
17.

XVI. Misterioso (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
18.

XVII. Allegretto (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
19.

XVIII. Allegro agitato (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
20.

XIX. Affetuoso (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
21.

XX. Appassionato (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
22.

XXI. Andante (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
23.

XXII. Lento (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
24.

XXIII. Vivo (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
25.

XXIV. Presto (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
26.

I. Maestoso (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
27.

II. Allegro (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
28.

III. Andante (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
29.

IV. Allegro (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
30.

V. Allegro (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
31.

VI. Presto (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
32.

Cinq préludes, Op. 15: I. Andante (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
33.

Cinq préludes, Op. 15: II. Vivo (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
34.

Cinq préludes, Op. 15: IV. Andantino (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
35.

Cinq préludes, Op. 15: V. Andante (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
36.

I. Andante (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
37.

II. Allegro (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
38.

III. Andante cantabile (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
39.

IV. Lento (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
40.

V. Allegretto (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
41.

I. Allegretto (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
42.

II. Andante (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
43.

IV. Lento (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
44.

VI. Andante doloroso (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
45.

I. Andante (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
46.

II. Andante (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
47.

III. Allegretto (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
48.

IV. Andantino (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
49.

I. Patetico (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
50.

II. Andante (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
51.

Etude, Op. 2 No. 1: Andante (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
52.

Etude, Op. 8 No. 4: Piacevole (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30
53.

Prélude pour la main gauche, Op. 9 No. 1: Andante (Extrait)

Racha Arodaky

0:30

53 chansons

1 h 16 min

© Zig-Zag Territoires

Albums

Slide 1 of 4