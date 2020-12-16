Scriabin: Symphony No. 1 in E Major, Op. 26 & The Poem of Ecstasy, Op. 54
Musique classique
2015
1.
I. Lento (Extrait)
USSR State Symphony Orchestra
0:30
2.
II. Allegro dramatico (Extrait)
USSR State Symphony Orchestra
0:30
3.
III. Lento (Extrait)
USSR State Symphony Orchestra
0:30
4.
IV. Vivace (Extrait)
USSR State Symphony Orchestra
0:30
5.
V. Allegro (Extrait)
USSR State Symphony Orchestra
0:30
6.
VI. Andante (Extrait)
USSR State Symphony Orchestra
0:30
7.
The Poem of Ecstasy, Op. 54 "Symphony No. 4" (Extrait)
USSR State Symphony Orchestra
0:30