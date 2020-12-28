Scriabine: Ouvres pour piano

Musique classique

2007

1.

Prélude op.11 n°4. Lento (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
2.

I. Andante (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
3.

II. Presto (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
4.

I. Andante cantabile (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
5.

II. Allegro, con eleganza, con fiducia (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
6.

Fantaisie, Op. 28 (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
7.

Feuille d'album No. 1, Op. 45: Andante piacevole (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
8.

I. Désir (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
9.

II. Caresse dansée (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
10.

I. Drammatico (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
11.

II. Allegretto (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
12.

III. Andante (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
13.

IV. Presto con fuoco (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
14.

I. Douloureux, déchirant (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
15.

II. Très lent, contemplatif (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
16.

III. Allegro drammatico (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
17.

IV. Lent, vague, indécis (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
18.

V. Fier, belliqueux (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
19.

Ironies No. 2, Op. 56: Vivo, scherzoso (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
20.

Sonate No. 9, Op. 68: "Messe noire" (Poème satanique) (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30
21.

Mazurka No. 3, Op. 24: Lento (Extrait)

Alexander Melnikov

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 08 min

