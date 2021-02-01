Seal In Red

Seal In Red

2008

1.

Take It to the Top (Extrait)

Rufus (Band)

0:30
2.

The Time Is Right (Extrait)

Rufus (Band)

0:30
3.

When I Get over You (Extrait)

Rufus (Band)

0:30
4.

You Turn Me All Around (Extrait)

Rufus (Band)

0:30
5.

You, the Night and the Music (Extrait)

Rufus (Band)

0:30
6.

Blinded by the Boogie (Extrait)

Rufus (Band)

0:30
7.

I'm Saving This Love Song (Extrait)

Rufus (Band)

0:30
8.

You're Really out of Line (Extrait)

Rufus (Band)

0:30
9.

Distant Lovers (Extrait)

Rufus (Band)

0:30
10.

No Regrets (Extrait)

Rufus (Band)

0:30

10 chansons

39 min

© Rhino - Warner Records