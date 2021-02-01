Secret Story

Secret Story

Jazz

2007

1.

Above the Treetops (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
2.

Facing West (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
3.

Cathedral in a Suitcase (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
4.

Finding and Believing (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
5.

The Longest Summer (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
6.

Sunlight (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
7.

Rain River (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
8.

Always and Forever (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
9.

See the World (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
10.

As a Flower Blossoms (I Am Running to You) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
11.

Antonia (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
12.

The Truth Will Always Be (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
13.

Tell Her You Saw Me (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
14.

Not to Be Forgotten (Our Final Hour) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
15.

Back in Time (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
16.

Look Ahead (F Csus) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
17.

Understanding (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
18.

A Change in Circumstance (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
19.

Et Si C'etait La Fin (As If It Was the End) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 33 min

© Nonesuch