See It Through My Eyes
Pop
2016
1.
Pick It Up (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
2.
The Look (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
3.
You're Gonna Miss My Loving (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
4.
See It Through My Eyes (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
5.
Thunder and Lightning (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
6.
Video Idol (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
7.
Jessica (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
8.
Company Man (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
9.
Your Attention (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
10.
Who's Fooling Who (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
11.
Pick It Up (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
12.
The Look (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30