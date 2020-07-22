Serena (Original Motion Picture Score)
Musique électronique
2016
1.
Serena (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
2.
Australian Open (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
3.
Family-Paris-Serena (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
4.
French Open (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
5.
Playing to Exhaustion (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
6.
Williams vs Safarova (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
7.
Return to Indian Wells (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
8.
Wimbledon Begins (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
9.
Playing Venus (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
10.
Wimbledon Champion (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
11.
Body (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
12.
Hustle and Bustle (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
13.
U.S. Open (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
14.
Williams vs Williams (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
15.
She Makes Us Proud (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
16.
Loss to Vinci (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
17.
Sisters (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
18.
Still I Rise (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30