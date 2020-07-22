Serena (Original Motion Picture Score)

Serena (Original Motion Picture Score)

Musique électronique

2016

1.

Serena (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
2.

Australian Open (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
3.

Family-Paris-Serena (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
4.

French Open (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
5.

Playing to Exhaustion (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
6.

Williams vs Safarova (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
7.

Return to Indian Wells (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
8.

Wimbledon Begins (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
9.

Playing Venus (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
10.

Wimbledon Champion (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
11.

Body (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
12.

Hustle and Bustle (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
13.

U.S. Open (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
14.

Williams vs Williams (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
15.

She Makes Us Proud (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
16.

Loss to Vinci (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
17.

Sisters (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
18.

Still I Rise (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30

18 chansons

53 min

© Cow On the Wall Records