Serenata

Serenata

Musique classique

1986

1.

Tosti: La Serenata (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
2.

Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Ninna nanna (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
3.

Dowland: Weepe you no more, sad fountaines (Arr. Dorumsgaard) (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
4.

Quilter: Weep you no more, Op.12, No.1 (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
5.

Nakada: Watakushi no kono kami (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
6.

Marx: Hat dich die Liebe berührt (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
7.

Schumann: "Du bist wie eine Blume", Op.25, No.24 (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
8.

Wolf: Verborgenheit (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
9.

Satie: La diva de l'empire (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
10.

Hahn: L'amitié (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
11.

Hahn: La vie est belle (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
12.

Bizet: Adieux de l'hôtesse arabe (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
13.

Gounod: Viens! Les gazons sont verts! (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
14.

Chabrier: A l'île heureuse (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
15.

Obradors: Del cabello más sutil (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
16.

Obradors: El vito (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30
17.

Cimaglia: Niebla porteña (Extrait)

Elly Ameling

0:30

17 chansons

52 min

© Decca Music Group Ltd.