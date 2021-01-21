Set the Night on Fire: The Doors Bright Midnight Archives Concerts (Live)

Rock

2006

1.

Tuning (#1) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Roadhouse Vamp (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Hello to the Cities (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Dead Cats Dead Rats (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Back Door Man (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

Five to One (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

You Make Me Real (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

Ship of Fools (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
12.

When the Music's Over (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
13.

People Get Ready (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
14.

Mystery Train (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
15.

Away in India (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
16.

Crossroads (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
17.

Tuning (#2) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
18.

Carol (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
19.

Light My Fire (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
20.

Been down so Long (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
21.

Love Hides (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
22.

Mean Mustard Blues (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
23.

Carol (Reprise) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
24.

Close to You (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
25.

I'm a King Bee (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
26.

Rock Me Baby / Heartbreak Hotel (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
27.

The End (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
28.

Tuning (1) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
29.

Jim's Introduction (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
30.

Back Door Man (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
31.

Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
32.

What Do We Do Next (Extrait)

The Doors

0:18
33.

Soul Kitchen (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
34.

You Make Me Real (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
35.

Tuning #2 (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
36.

I Will Never Be Untrue (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
37.

The Crowd Humbly Requests (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
38.

When the Music's Over (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
39.

Universal Mind (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
40.

The Crowd Humbly Requests Their Favorites and Tuning (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
41.

Mystery Train / Crossroads (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
42.

Build Me a Woman (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
43.

Tuning (3) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
44.

Who Do You Love (False Start) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
45.

Who Do You Love (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
46.

Light My Fire (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
47.

The Crowd Requests More (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
48.

The Celebration of the Lizard (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
49.

Concert Introduction and Tuning (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
50.

Jim's Introduction (Extrait)

The Doors

0:11
51.

Back Door Man (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
52.

Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
53.

When the Music's Over (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
54.

Tuning (1) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
55.

You Make Me Real (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
56.

Tuning (2) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:25
57.

Universal Mind (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
58.

The Crowd Humbly Requests (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
59.

Mystery Train / Crossroads (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
60.

The Crowd Again Requests (Extrait)

The Doors

0:12
61.

Little Red Rooster (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
62.

Tuning (3) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
63.

Gloria (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
64.

Tuning (4) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
65.

Touch Me (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
66.

The Crystal Ship (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
67.

Tuning (5) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
68.

Light My Fire (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
69.

The Crowd Requests Their Favorites (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
70.

The Celebration of the Lizard (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
71.

A Request of the Management (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
72.

Soul Kitchen (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
73.

Jim Introduces Ray (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
74.

Close to You (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
75.

A Conversation with the Crowd (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
76.

Peace Frog (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
77.

Blue Sunday (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
78.

Five to One (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
79.

The Crowd Again Requests Their Favorites (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
80.

Jim Introduces the Movie (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
81.

Rock Me Baby (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

81 chansons

6 h 13 min

© Rhino - Elektra