Set the Night on Fire: The Doors Bright Midnight Archives Concerts (Live)
Rock
2006
1.
Tuning (#1) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
2.
Roadhouse Vamp (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
3.
Hello to the Cities (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
4.
Dead Cats Dead Rats (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
5.
Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
6.
Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
7.
Back Door Man (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
8.
Five to One (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
9.
Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
10.
You Make Me Real (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
11.
Ship of Fools (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
12.
When the Music's Over (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
13.
People Get Ready (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
14.
Mystery Train (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
15.
Away in India (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
16.
Crossroads (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
17.
Tuning (#2) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
18.
Carol (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
19.
Light My Fire (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
20.
Been down so Long (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
21.
Love Hides (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
22.
Mean Mustard Blues (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
23.
Carol (Reprise) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
24.
Close to You (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
25.
I'm a King Bee (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
26.
Rock Me Baby / Heartbreak Hotel (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
27.
The End (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
28.
Tuning (1) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
29.
Jim's Introduction (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
30.
Back Door Man (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
31.
Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
32.
What Do We Do Next (Extrait)
The Doors
0:18
33.
Soul Kitchen (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
34.
You Make Me Real (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
35.
Tuning #2 (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
36.
I Will Never Be Untrue (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
37.
The Crowd Humbly Requests (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
38.
When the Music's Over (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
39.
Universal Mind (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
40.
The Crowd Humbly Requests Their Favorites and Tuning (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
41.
Mystery Train / Crossroads (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
42.
Build Me a Woman (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
43.
Tuning (3) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
44.
Who Do You Love (False Start) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
45.
Who Do You Love (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
46.
Light My Fire (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
47.
The Crowd Requests More (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
48.
The Celebration of the Lizard (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
49.
Concert Introduction and Tuning (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
50.
Jim's Introduction (Extrait)
The Doors
0:11
51.
Back Door Man (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
52.
Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
53.
When the Music's Over (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
54.
Tuning (1) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
55.
You Make Me Real (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
56.
Tuning (2) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:25
57.
Universal Mind (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
58.
The Crowd Humbly Requests (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
59.
Mystery Train / Crossroads (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
60.
The Crowd Again Requests (Extrait)
The Doors
0:12
61.
Little Red Rooster (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
62.
Tuning (3) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
63.
Gloria (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
64.
Tuning (4) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
65.
Touch Me (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
66.
The Crystal Ship (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
67.
Tuning (5) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
68.
Light My Fire (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
69.
The Crowd Requests Their Favorites (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
70.
The Celebration of the Lizard (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
71.
A Request of the Management (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
72.
Soul Kitchen (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
73.
Jim Introduces Ray (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
74.
Close to You (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
75.
A Conversation with the Crowd (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
76.
Peace Frog (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
77.
Blue Sunday (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
78.
Five to One (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
79.
The Crowd Again Requests Their Favorites (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
80.
Jim Introduces the Movie (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
81.
Rock Me Baby (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30