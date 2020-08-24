Sexy Jazz for Relaxation
Jazz
2018
1.
Mellow Lounge Music (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
2.
Through Jazz Eyes (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
3.
Heart of My Baby (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
4.
Background Music for Dinner Together (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
5.
Take a Look at Me Now (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
6.
Part of My Soul (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
7.
Red Wine Barrel (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
8.
Cafe Bar Sounds (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
9.
Ghetto Jazz Instrumental (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
10.
Sapphire Love Amulet (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
11.
Gold Dust Through the Speakers (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
12.
Smooth Music (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
13.
Afternoon Lounge Ambience (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
14.
High in the Mountains (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
15.
Change the Way (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30