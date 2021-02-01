Shadows and Light
Pop
1988
Disque 1
1.
Introduction (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
In France They Kiss On Main Street (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Edith And The Kingpin (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
Coyote (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Goodbye Pork Pie Hat (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Amelia (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Pat's Solo (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Hejira (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Black Crow (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Don's Solo (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Dreamland (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
Free Man In Paris (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Band Introduction (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Furry Sings The Blues (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Why Do Fools Fall In Love? (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Shadows And Light (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
God Must Be A Boogie Man (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Woodstock (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30