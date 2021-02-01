Shadows and Light

Shadows and Light

Pop

1988

Disque 1

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

In France They Kiss On Main Street (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Edith And The Kingpin (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

Coyote (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Goodbye Pork Pie Hat (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Amelia (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Pat's Solo (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

Hejira (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Black Crow (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Don's Solo (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Dreamland (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

Free Man In Paris (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Band Introduction (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

Furry Sings The Blues (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Why Do Fools Fall In Love? (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Shadows And Light (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

God Must Be A Boogie Man (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Woodstock (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 24 min

© Atlantic Records