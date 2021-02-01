Shadows And Light (Édition Studio Masters)

Shadows And Light (Édition Studio Masters)

Pop

2013

Disque 1

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

In France They Kiss on Main Street (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Edith and the Kingpin (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

Coyote (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Goodbye Pork Pie Hat (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Amelia (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Pat's Solo (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

Hejira (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Black Crow (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Don's Solo (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Dreamland (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

Free Man in Paris (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Band Introduction (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

Furry Sings the Blues (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Why Do Fools Fall in Love? (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Shadows and Light (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

God Must Be a Boogie Man (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Woodstock (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 24 min

© Rhino - Elektra