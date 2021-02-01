Shadows Are Go!
Rock
2009
1.
Apache (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
2.
Man of Mystery (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
3.
The Stranger (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
4.
F.B.I. (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
5.
Midnight (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
6.
The Frightened City (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
7.
Kon-Tiki (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
8.
36-24-36 (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
9.
The Savage (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
10.
Peace Pipe (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
11.
Mustang (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
12.
Wonderful Land (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
13.
Guitar Tango (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
14.
Dance On (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
15.
Spring Is Nearly Here (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
16.
Perfidia (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
17.
Atlantis (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
18.
Shotgun (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
19.
Theme for Young Lovers (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
20.
The Rise and Fall of Flingel Bunt (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
21.
Stingray (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
22.
A Place in the Sun (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
23.
The "Thunderbirds" Theme (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30