Shadows Are Go!

Rock

2009

1.

Apache (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
2.

Man of Mystery (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
3.

The Stranger (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
4.

F.B.I. (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
5.

Midnight (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
6.

The Frightened City (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
7.

Kon-Tiki (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
8.

36-24-36 (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
9.

The Savage (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
10.

Peace Pipe (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
11.

Mustang (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
12.

Wonderful Land (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
13.

Guitar Tango (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
14.

Dance On (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
15.

Spring Is Nearly Here (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
16.

Perfidia (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
17.

Atlantis (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
18.

Shotgun (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
19.

Theme for Young Lovers (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
20.

The Rise and Fall of Flingel Bunt (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
21.

Stingray (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
22.

A Place in the Sun (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
23.

The "Thunderbirds" Theme (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30

23 chansons

56 min

© Parlophone UK