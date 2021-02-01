Shadows of Silence - Musique concertante du XXe siècle pour piano
Musique classique
2009
1.
Lullabies (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:30
2.
Piano Concerto: I. (without tempo indication) (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:30
3.
Piano Concerto: II. Presto (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:30
4.
Piano Concerto: III. (without tempo indication) (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:30
5.
Piano Concerto: IV. (without tempo indication) (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:30
6.
Jatekok, Book 3: No. 30, Hommage à Farkas Ferenc III (Evocation of Petrushka). Lendülettel - Vivacissimo (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:30
7.
Jatekok, Book 5: No. 9, Aus der Ferne, Alfred Schlee zum 80 Geburtstag (A Voice in the Distance). Sehr leise, äusserst langsam (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:30
8.
Jatekok, Book 3: No. 14, Bogáncs (Con bravura) (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:23
9.
Jatekok, Book 6: No. 25, Les Adieux (in Janáceks Manier). Semplice, poco rubato e sempre parlando, calando (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:30
10.
Jatekok, Book 6: No. 6, Vizözön-szirénák (Presto) (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:30
11.
Jatekok, Book 6: No. 7, Apokrif himnusz (Alla breve, tranquillo) (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:30
12.
Jatekok, Book 3: No. 16, Hempergös (Veloce) (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:20
13.
Jatekok, Book 3: No. 28, Hommage à Farkas Ferenc II (Scraps of a colinda melody faintly recollected) (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:30
14.
Piano Concerto: I. (without tempo indication) (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:30
15.
Piano Concerto: II. (without tempo indication) (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:30
16.
Piano Concerto: III. (without tempo indication) (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:30
17.
The Shadows of Silence (Extrait)
Leif Ove Andsnes
0:30