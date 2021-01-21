Shake Rattle & Rock
Soul
2007
1.
The Chill Is On (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
2.
After My Laughter Came Tears (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
3.
Bump Miss Susie (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
4.
Chains of Love (with Van Piano Man Walls Orchestra) (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
5.
I'll Never Stop Loving You (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
6.
Sweet Sixteen (with Van Piano Man Walls Orchestra) (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
7.
Don't You Cry (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
8.
Poor Lover's Blues (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
9.
Still in Love (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
10.
Baby I Still Want You (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
11.
Honey Hush (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
12.
Crawdad Hole (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
13.
Ti-Ri-Lee (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
14.
Oke-She-Moke-She-Pop (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
15.
TV Mama (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
16.
Shake, Rattle and Roll (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
17.
Time After Time (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
18.
In the Evenin' When the Sun Goes Down (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
19.
Well All Right (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
20.
You Know I Love You (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
21.
Married Woman (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
22.
Midnight Cannonball (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
23.
Morning, Noon and Night (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
24.
Hide & Seek (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
25.
Flip Flop and Fly (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
26.
The Chicken and the Hawk (Up, Up, and Away) (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
27.
Boogie Woogie Country Girl (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
28.
Corrine Corrina (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
29.
Lipstick, Powder and Paint (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
30.
Rock a While (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
31.
Low Down Dog (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
32.
Roll 'Em Pete (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
33.
Cherry Red (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
34.
How Long Blues (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
35.
Piney Brown Blues (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
36.
Morning Glories (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
37.
I Want a Little Girl (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
38.
St. Louis Blues (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
39.
You're Driving Me Crazy (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
40.
Wee Baby Blues (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
41.
After a While (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
42.
Midnight Special Train (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
43.
Red Sails in the Sunset (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
44.
Feeling Happy (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
45.
Trouble in Mind (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
46.
World of Trouble (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
47.
Love Roller Coaster (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
48.
I Need a Girl (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
49.
Teenage Letter (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
50.
Sweet Sue (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
51.
Jump for Joy (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
52.
Blues in the Night (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
53.
My Reason for Living (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
54.
Careless Love (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
55.
Got You on My Mind (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
56.
Nobody in Mind (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
57.
Rebecca (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
58.
Don't You Make Me High (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
59.
My Little Honeydripper (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
60.
Tomorrow Night (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30