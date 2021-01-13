Shakespeare - Come Again Sweet Love
Musique classique
2011
1.
By beauteous softness mixed with majesty (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
2.
Come again, sweet nature's treasure (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
3.
Now, what is love? (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
4.
Fantasie & Toye (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
5.
Come again, sweet love doth now invite (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
6.
If music be the food of love (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
7.
Sweet Kate (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
8.
Virgin's muse (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
9.
Sweet nymph, come to thy lover (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
10.
Galliard (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
11.
It was a lover and his lass (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
12.
Full fathom five (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
13.
The silver swan (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
14.
Where the bee sucks (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
15.
Farewell, dear love (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
16.
If my complaints could passions move (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
17.
Weep, O mine eyes (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
18.
Take, O take those lips away (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
19.
The Willow song (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
20.
Semper Dowland, semper dolens (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
21.
Come again, sweet nature's treasure (reprise) (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30