Shakespeare - Come Again Sweet Love

Shakespeare - Come Again Sweet Love

Musique classique

2011

1.

By beauteous softness mixed with majesty (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
2.

Come again, sweet nature's treasure (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
3.

Now, what is love? (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
4.

Fantasie & Toye (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
5.

Come again, sweet love doth now invite (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
6.

If music be the food of love (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
7.

Sweet Kate (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
8.

Virgin's muse (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
9.

Sweet nymph, come to thy lover (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
10.

Galliard (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
11.

It was a lover and his lass (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
12.

Full fathom five (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
13.

The silver swan (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
14.

Where the bee sucks (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
15.

Farewell, dear love (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
16.

If my complaints could passions move (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
17.

Weep, O mine eyes (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
18.

Take, O take those lips away (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
19.

The Willow song (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
20.

Semper Dowland, semper dolens (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
21.

Come again, sweet nature's treasure (reprise) (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30

21 chansons

58 min

© RCA Red Seal