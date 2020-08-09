Shanghai City Lights
Musique électronique
2005
1.
Blue For Ray Charles (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Shanghai City Lights (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Forgotten Summer (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Mambo Influenciado (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
It Could Happen To You (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Casa Granda (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Poinciana (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Mainhattan (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
Cardenas (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
I Hear A Rhapsody (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
Prater Blues (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30