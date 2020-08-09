Shanghai City Lights

Musique électronique

2005

1.

Blue For Ray Charles (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Shanghai City Lights (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Forgotten Summer (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Mambo Influenciado (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

It Could Happen To You (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Casa Granda (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Poinciana (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Mainhattan (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Cardenas (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

I Hear A Rhapsody (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Prater Blues (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 00 min

© Blue Flame