Shine

Shine

Rock

2004

1.

Shine (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
2.

Crazy (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
3.

Lucky Day (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
4.

Where Lovers Meet (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
5.

Bad Bad One (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
6.

You Don't Know Me (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
7.

Pleasure (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
8.

Pain (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
9.

Walk Away (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
10.

Your Name (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
11.

High (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
12.

Stand (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30

12 chansons

50 min

© Savoy

Albums

