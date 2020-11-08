Shoot From The Hip

Pop

2003

1.

Mixed Up World (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
2.

I Won't Change You (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
3.

Nowhere Without You (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
4.

Another Day (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
5.

Party In My Head (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
6.

Love It Is Love (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
7.

You Get Yours (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
8.

The Walls Keep Saying Your Name (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
9.

I Am Not Good At Not Getting What I Want (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
10.

Hello Hello (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30

10 chansons

48 min

© Polydor Records