Shoot from the Hip

Pop

2012

1.

Making Music (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
2.

Mixed Up World (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
3.

I Won't Change You (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
4.

Nowhere Without You (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
5.

Another Day (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
6.

Party in My Head (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
7.

Love It Is Love (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
8.

You Get Yours (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
9.

The Walls Keep Saying Your Name (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
10.

I Won't Dance Without You (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
11.

I Am Not Good At Not Getting What I Want (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
12.

Hello, Hello (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
13.

Physical (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
14.

The Earth Shook the Devil's Hand (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
15.

15 chansons

1 h 00 min

© Rdeg