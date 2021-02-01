Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk
Musique classique
2002
Disque 1
1.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 1: "Akh, nye spitsa bol'she, Poprobuyu" (Katerina) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
2.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 1: "V dyévkakh luchshe bylo" (Katerina) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
3.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 1: "Gribki sevodnya budut?" (Boris, Katerina) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
4.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 1: "Prigotov otrávu dlya krys" (Boris, Katerina) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
5.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 1: "Govorl! … Plotinu-to na" (Zinovy, Millhand, Boris, Chorus, Sergey, A Coachman, Aksinya) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
6.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 1: "Proshcháy, Katerina" (Zinovy, Boris, Katerina) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
7.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 1: "Chevo vstal? Chevo ostanovilsa?" (Aksinya, Boris) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
8.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 1: Interlude (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
9.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 2: "Ay! Ay! Ay!" (Aksinya, Shabby Peasant, A Porter, Chorus, A Steward, Sergey) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
10.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 2: "Bárynya!...Ay...Shto s toboyu?" (Shabby Peasant, Aksinya, Katerina, Sergey) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
11.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 2: "A nu-s, pozvol'te ruku-s" (Sergey, Katerina, Shabby Peasant, Boris) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
12.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 2: Interlude (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
13.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 3: "Spat' porá. Dyen proshol" (Katerina, Boris) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
14.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 3: "Zherebyonok k kobylke toropitsa" (Katerina) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
15.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 3: "Kto éto, kto, kto stuchit?" (Katerina, Sergey) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
16.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 1 Scene 3: "Ya poydù...Proshcháy" (Sergey, Katerina, Boris) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
17.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 4: "Shto znáchit stárost'" (Boris) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
18.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 4: "Pod oknami u chuzhikh" (Boris) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
19.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 4: "Proshcháy, Kátya, proscháay!" (Sergey, Boris, Katerina, Chorus, Shabby Peasant, Porter) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
20.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 4: "Ustál!....Prikázhete mnye postegát'?" (Boris, Porter, Katerina) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
21.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 4: "V kladovuyu Sergéya záperli" (Boris, Porter, Katerina) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
22.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 4: "Vidno, skoro uzh zaryá" (Chorus, Boris, Foremen, Priest) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
23.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 4: "Bátya, ispovyédatsa" (Boris, Priest, Foremen) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
24.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 4: "Akh, Boris Timoféyevich" (Katerina, Priest) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
25.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 4: Interlude (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 5: "Sergéy, Seryozha!" (Katerina, Sergey) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
2.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 5: "Kátya, prikhodit konyéts lyubvi náshey" (Katerina, Sergey) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
3.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 5: "Nye pechál'sa, Sergéy" (Katerina, Sergey) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
4.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 5: "Opyát usnul" (Katerina, Ghost of Boris) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
5.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 5: "Nu? Chevo tebyé?" (Sergey, Katerina) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
6.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 5: "Slushay, Sergéy, Sergéy!" (Katerina, Sergey) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
7.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 5: "Katerina!....Kto tam?" (Zinovy, Katerina, Sergey) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
8.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 2 Scene 5: "Tepyér shabásh" (Sergey, Katerina) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
9.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 3 Scene 6: "Shto ty tut stoish?" (Sergey, Katerina, Shabby Peasant) - Interlude (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
10.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 3 Scene 6: "U menyá bylá kumá" (Shabby Peasant) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
11.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 3 Scene 6: Interlude (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
12.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 3 Scene 7: "Sozdan politséysky byl vo vrémya ono" (A Sergeant, Policemen) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
13.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 3 Scene 7: "U Izmaylovoy seychás pir goroy" (Sergeant, Policemen, A Policeman, A Teacher) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
14.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 3 Scene 7: "Váshe blagorodie!...Chevo tebyé" (Shabby Peasant, Sergeant, Policemen) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
15.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 3 Scene 7: Interlude (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
16.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 3 Scene 8: "Sláva suprugam" (Chorus, Priest, Katerina) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
17.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 3 Scene 8: "Shto takoe? ..Zamok sorvan" (Sergey, Chorus, Katerina, Priest, A Drunken Guest) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
18.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 3 Scene 8: "Shto takoe? Pozdno!" (Katerina, Sergey, Policemen, Sergeant) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
19.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 4 Scene 9: "Vyorsty odna za drugoy" (Old Convict, Chorus) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
20.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 4 Scene 9: "Stepánych! Propusti menyá" (Katerina, Sentry, Sergey) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
21.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 4 Scene 9: "Nye lekhko posle pochota da poklonov" (Katerina) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
22.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 4 Scene 9: "Moyo pochtyénye!" (Sergey, Sonyetka) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
23.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 4 Scene 9: "Ládno dostánu!" (Sergey, Katerina) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
24.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 4 Scene 9: "Na chulk! Idyom, tepyér ty moyá" (Sergey, Sonyetka, Katerina, Chorus, A Female Convict) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
25.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 4 Scene 9: "V lesu, v sámoy cháshche yest' ozero" (Katerina) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
26.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 4 Scene 9: "Znáesh li, Sonyétka" (Sergey, Sonyetka) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
27.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 4 Scene 9: "Vstaváy! Po mestám! Zh' vo" (An Officer, Chorus, Old Convict) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30
28.
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op. 29, Act 4 Scene 9: "Akh!...Bozhe moy! Shto takoe?" (Sonyetka, Chorus, Officer, Old Convict) (Extrait)
Mstislav Rostropovich
0:30