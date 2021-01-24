Shovel Headed Tour Machine: Live at Wacken and Other Assorted Atrocities (Live at Wacken, 2008)

Shovel Headed Tour Machine: Live at Wacken and Other Assorted Atrocities (Live at Wacken, 2008)

Rock

2010

1.

Bonded by Blood (Extrait)

Exodus

0:30
2.

Iconoclasm (Extrait)

Exodus

0:30
3.

Funeral Hymn (Extrait)

Exodus

0:30
4.

A Lesson in Violence (Extrait)

Exodus

0:30
5.

Children of a Worthless God (Extrait)

Exodus

0:30
6.

Piranha (Extrait)

Exodus

0:30
7.

Deathamphetamine (Extrait)

Exodus

0:30
8.

Blacklist (Extrait)

Exodus

0:30
9.

War Is My Shepherd (Extrait)

Exodus

0:30
10.

Strike of the Beast (Extrait)

Exodus

0:30
11.

Shovel Headed Kill Machine (Extrait)

Exodus

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 03 min

© Nuclear Blast