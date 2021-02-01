Sibelius: Symphony No. 7, The Oceanides, Tapiola, etc.
Musique classique
2008
1.
Pelléas et Mélisande - Incidental music Op. 46 (Suite) (2008 Remastered Version): 1. At the Castle Gate (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
2.
Pelléas et Mélisande - Incidental music Op. 46 (Suite) (2008 Remastered Version): 2. Mélisande (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
3.
Pelléas et Mélisande - Incidental music Op. 46 (Suite) (2008 Remastered Version): 4. A Spring in the Park (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
4.
Pelléas et Mélisande - Incidental music Op. 46 (Suite) (2008 Remastered Version): 5. The Three Blind Sisters (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
5.
Pelléas et Mélisande - Incidental music Op. 46 (Suite) (2008 Remastered Version): 6. Pastorale (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
6.
Pelléas et Mélisande - Incidental music Op. 46 (Suite) (2008 Remastered Version): 7. Mélisande at the Spinning Wheel (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
7.
Pelléas et Mélisande - Incidental music Op. 46 (Suite) (2008 Remastered Version): 8. Entr'acte (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
8.
Pelléas et Mélisande - Incidental music Op. 46 (Suite) (2008 Remastered Version): 9. The Death of Mélisande (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
9.
The Oceanides Op. 73 (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
10.
Symphony No. 7 in C Op. 105 (2008 Remastered Version): Adagio (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
11.
Symphony No. 7 in C Op. 105 (2008 Remastered Version): Un pochettino meno adagio - Vivacissimo - Adagio (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
12.
Symphony No. 7 in C Op. 105 (2008 Remastered Version): Allegro molto moderato (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
13.
Symphony No. 7 in C Op. 105 (2008 Remastered Version): Vivace - Presto - Adagio (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
14.
Tapiola - Symphonic Poem Op. 112 (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30