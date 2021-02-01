Silence in the Snow

Métal

2015

1.

Snøfall (Extrait)

Trivium

0:30
2.

Silence in the Snow (Extrait)

Trivium

0:30
3.

Blind Leading the Blind (Extrait)

Trivium

0:30
4.

Dead and Gone (Extrait)

Trivium

0:30
5.

The Ghost That's Haunting You (Extrait)

Trivium

0:30
6.

Pull Me from the Void (Extrait)

Trivium

0:30
7.

Until the World Goes Cold (Extrait)

Trivium

0:30
8.

Rise Above the Tides (Extrait)

Trivium

0:30
9.

The Thing That's Killing Me (Extrait)

Trivium

0:30
10.

Beneath the Sun (Extrait)

Trivium

0:30
11.

Breathe in the Flames (Extrait)

Trivium

0:30

11 chansons

43 min

© Roadrunner Records