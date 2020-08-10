Silk Pyramids

Silk Pyramids

Hip-hop

2014

1.

100 MPH (Extrait)

Meyhem Lauren

0:30
2.

Love and Loyalty (Extrait)

Meyhem Lauren

0:30
3.

Q.U. Cartilage (Extrait)

Meyhem Lauren

0:30
4.

Salmon Croquettes (Extrait)

Meyhem Lauren

0:30
5.

Can't Fuck 'Em All (Extrait)

Meyhem Lauren

0:30
6.

Narcotics Anonymous (Extrait)

Meyhem Lauren

0:30
7.

Honey Champagne Sorbet (Extrait)

Meyhem Lauren

0:30
8.

Street Hop (Extrait)

Meyhem Lauren

0:30
9.

Aztec Blue (Extrait)

Meyhem Lauren

0:30
10.

I Need It All (Extrait)

Meyhem Lauren

0:30
11.

Where the $ At (Extrait)

Meyhem Lauren

0:30
12.

Silk Shirts & Yellow Gold (Extrait)

Meyhem Lauren

0:30
13.

Been Official (Extrait)

Meyhem Lauren

0:30

13 chansons

45 min

© Thrice Great Records