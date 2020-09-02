Sing-a-long Travelling Songs

Sing-a-long Travelling Songs

Musique pour enfants

2019

1.

The Wheels On The Bus (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Daisy Daisy, a Bicycle Made for Two (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Horsey Horsey Don't You Stop (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Teddy Bear's Picnic (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

She'll Be Coming Round the Mountain (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

The Big Ship Sails Through the Alley Alley O (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Morningtown Ride (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Mummy's Taking Us in the Car Car (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

If You're Gonna Travel Far (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

One Man Went to Mow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Row Row Row Your Boat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

We're Going This Way That Way (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

The Runaway Train (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

On Our Way To Mars (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Going to the Zoo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Oh I Do like to be Beside the Seaside (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

The Wombling Song (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Donkey Riding (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

The Grand Old Duke of York (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Under the Sea (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Four Little Ducks Went Swimming One Day (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Let's Go Fly A Kite (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

It's A Small World (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

Walking In The Air (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

Banyan Tree (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

Day Oh! (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

Yellow Submarine (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

Summer Holiday (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 02 min

© CRS Records