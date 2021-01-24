Sing A Long With Your Favourite Christmas Carols

Musique de Noël

2018

1.

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
2.

Deck The Halls (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
3.

We Three Kings (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
4.

Rudoplh The Red Nose Reindeer (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
5.

Hark The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
6.

Away In A Manger (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
7.

We Wish Your A Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
8.

Oh Little Town Of Bethlehem (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
9.

While Sheppards Watched There Flocks By Night (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
10.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
11.

Hark The Herald Angels Sing With Violin (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
12.

Let It Snow (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30

12 chansons

27 min

© Revel In Retribution Christmas Songs