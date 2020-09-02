Sing a Song of Sixpence

Sing a Song of Sixpence

Musique pour enfants

2004

1.

Sing-a-Song of Sixpence (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Cock a Doodle Doo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Baa Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Ride a Cock-Horse (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

The Little Tin Soldier (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

One, Two, Buckle My Shoe (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Yankee Doodle (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

The Sly Young Fox and the Little Red Hen (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Oats and Beans and Barley Grow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

This Little Pig Went to Market (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Goosey Goosey Gander (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Ring a Ring O' Roses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Pease Pudding Hot (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Pop Goes the Weasel (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Hansel and Gretel (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

When Goldilocks Went to the House of the Bears (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Bobby Shafto (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Little Miss Muffett (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Rub a Dub Dub (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Hey Diddle Diddle (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

Oranges and Lemons (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

There Was a Crooked Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

27 chansons

59 min

© CRS Records