Sing a Song of Sixpence
Musique pour enfants
2004
1.
Sing-a-Song of Sixpence (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Cock a Doodle Doo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Baa Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Ride a Cock-Horse (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
The Little Tin Soldier (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
One, Two, Buckle My Shoe (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Yankee Doodle (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
The Sly Young Fox and the Little Red Hen (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Oats and Beans and Barley Grow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
This Little Pig Went to Market (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Goosey Goosey Gander (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Ring a Ring O' Roses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Pease Pudding Hot (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Pop Goes the Weasel (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Hansel and Gretel (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
When Goldilocks Went to the House of the Bears (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Bobby Shafto (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Little Miss Muffett (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Rub a Dub Dub (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Hey Diddle Diddle (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Oranges and Lemons (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
There Was a Crooked Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30