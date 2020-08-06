Sing Again with the Chipmunks
Musique pour enfants
2013
1.
Sing Again with the Chipmunks (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
2.
Comin' Round the Mountain (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
3.
Home on the Range (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
4.
I Wish I Had a Horse (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
5.
Swanee River (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
6.
When Johnny Comes Marching Home (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
7.
Sing a Goofy Song (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
8.
Swing Low Sweet Chariot (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
9.
Witch Doctor (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
10.
Working on the Railroad (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
11.
Row Your Boat (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
12.
Alvin's Orchestra (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30